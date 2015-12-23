What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, Dec 24

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report jobless claims below 300,000 for the 42nd straight week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits are projected to have dropped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 270,000 for the week ended Dec. 19. The number of people still receiving benefits after an initial week of aid likely fell 28,000 to 2.21 million. (0830/1330) Mexico's national statistics agency issues trade balance for November. The trade deficit is expected to have decreased to $1,001 million, according to a poll of economists, compared with $1,444 million in October. In a separate report, the November jobless rate is likely to have dropped to 4.35 percent, from 4.55 percent in October. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)