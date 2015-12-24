What to Watch in the Week Ahead and on Monday, Dec 28

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) WEEK AHEAD The annualized U.S. single-family home prices in October likely rose at a slower pace than in September, data on Tuesday is expected to show. The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas is forecast to have gained 5.4 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with 5.5 percent in September. Also on the same day, the December consumer confidence index is projected to climb to 93.6, after posting 90.4 last month, the lowest reading since September 2014. On Wednesday, Mexico's finance ministry will publish the fiscal balance for November. Separately, the central bank on Thursday releases minutes of its December 17 decision to raise interest rates for the first time in seven years, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's 25 basis point hike. ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 28 No major events are scheduled for the day. (U.S. markets will remain closed on Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day.) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)