What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Dec 30

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales is expected to have risen 0.5 percent in November, after edging up 0.2 percent to 107.7 in October. (1000/1500) Mexico's finance ministry will publish data on fiscal balance in November. Separately, Chile's manufacturing output is estimated to have fallen 0.5 percent in November from a year earlier. Also, Chile's jobless rate in the September to November period is expected to have fallen slightly to 6.2 percent. (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)