What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, Dec 31
#Market News
December 30, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, Dec 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at
. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

Economists expect the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits to have increased by
3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 270,000 for the week ended Dec. 26. (0830/1330) Separately, the
Chicago Purchasing Management Index is estimated to have risen in December to 49.8 from
November's reading of 48.7. (0945/1445)

Mexico's central bank releases minutes of its Dec. 17 decision to raise interest rates for the
first time in seven years.

 (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
