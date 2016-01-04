What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, Jan 5

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Major U.S. automakers report sales figures for December, with auto sales expected to decline to 18.10 million from 18.19 million in the previous month. Investors will be keen to see how year-end holiday promotions, Black Friday deals impacted sales. (1330/1830) U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co is expected to forecast moderately higher 2016 revenue and earnings, boosted by sales of new medicines such as its Jardiance treatment for diabetes and its recently approved Cyramza drug for colon and lung cancer. Shares of the Indianapolis-based company gained 22 percent last year as new drugs drove strong earnings growth, reversing three years of declines sparked by patent expirations on several of its biggest prescription drugs. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report producer prices data for November. The data showed a decline of 0.5 percent in October. (0830/1330) LIVE CHAT - Weekly technical analysis with Cornelius Luca Renowned author and chartist Cornelius Luca covers the use of technical analysis in a variety of markets - stocks, futures, bonds, and currencies - and situations, and provides in-depth details on trends and trend patterns. (0900/1400) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)