What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, Jan 7

New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits likely fell last week, consistent with a steadily tightening labor market. Initial claims for jobless benefits fell to 275,000 from 287,000. Claims were choppy in December, reflecting the challenges of adjusting the data during holidays. (0830/1330) Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker is set to speak on "Economic Outlook, January 2016" before the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce's 2016 Economic Forecast event in North Carolina. (0845/1345) Later in Madison, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is scheduled to speak on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Wisconsin Bankers Association Economic Forecast Luncheon. (1415/1915) Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is likely to report first-quarter revenue below analysts' average estimates, according to StarMine. The largest U.S. drugstore operator, which is awaiting regulatory approval for its proposed $9.4 billion deal to buy rival Rite Aid, received a request for additional information from the U.S. FTC in December. Investors will be looking out for updates on the regulatory approval process. Constellation Brands Inc releases third-quarter results. The maker of Corona and Modelo beers raised its full-year profit forecast in October, citing strong sales of the Mexican beer brands and a strong dollar, which helped cut its production costs in Mexico. Investors will be interested in the company's plans for craft brew business, which has seen a number of acquisitions in the last few months as bigger players seek to gain share of the fast-growing business. Bank of Canada Governor Steven Poloz is set to give a speech, two weeks before the central bank's January interest rate announcement, at the Ottawa Business Journal and Ottawa Chamber of Commerce Mayor's Breakfast Series. Markets will closely follow the speech for any hints Poloz may give away on considering a rate cut to deal with a sluggish economy. (0810/1310) Brazil's industrial output is seen to have dropped for a sixth month in November as the country's political crisis weighed on business confidence and a deadly mining accident hurt iron ore extraction. Production at Brazilian factories and mines likely fell 0.95 percent from October following a 0.7 percent decline in the previous month, according to analysts.(0600/1100) Auto sales and output data for December is also scheduled for release. (0730/1230) LIVECHAT with Peter Tchir of Brean Capital A managing director at Brean Capital, Peter Tchir comes to the forum to chat about America's new rates regime and risks from a slowing global economy. (1000/1500) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)