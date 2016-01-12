What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Jan 13

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Treasury Department's budget report is expected for December, after the U.S. federal government ran $65 billion into the red in November. (1400/1900) General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and other top executives will make presentations on the year ahead at the 2016 Global Auto Industry Conference hosted by Deutsche Bank in Detroit. Auto parts maker Magna International, whose stock is down amid fears of a peaking North American auto cycle, will also provide its 2016 forecast at the Detroit show. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economic outlook for the U.S. economy at the Greater Boston Chamber's Government Affairs Forum in Boston. (0745/1245) Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans talks on the current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Economic Forecast Luncheon in Iowa. (1300/1800) Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's senior management makes its first public presentation at JP Morgan investor conference in San Francisco since board member and former Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller took over as interim chief executive. Schiller replaced Michael Pearson, who has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia since late December. Investors will look for updates on the drugmaker's internal probe into its controversial use of a specialty pharmacy. Brazil retail sales for November are expected to have dipped 0.53 percent in November after an unexpected 0.60 percent rise in October. (0600/1100) LIVECHAT-CHEAP OIL'S FALLOUT with Stratfor energy analyst Matthew Bey Adding a geopolitical vantage, Matthew Bey will deliver to the forum - readings on winners and losers from the global slump in energy prices, that shows few signs of easing. (1000/1500) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)