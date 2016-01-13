What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, Jan 14

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is the first major bank to report fourth-quarter results. JPMorgan is estimated to show a modest increase in revenue, helped by cost cuts in an otherwise sluggish revenue environment. Weak fixed-income trading, continued low interest rate environment and potential losses from energy loans will continue to weigh on the bank. Investors will be looking out for comments on future rate hikes and any cost cut plans in 2016. Battered by a shrinking market for personal computers, Intel Corp will likely report a fourth-quarter profit slightly below analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Intel has been rapidly expanding its line-up of higher-margin chips used in data centers, but the PC business remains its largest. Last quarter, the world's largest chipmaker cut its 2015 growth forecast for the data-center business. New U.S. applications for unemployment benefits likely fell last week for a second straight week, suggesting the labor market retained its momentum early in the year. According to a Reuters survey, first-time applications for state unemployment benefits probably slipped to 275,000 from 277,000 the prior week, keeping them in the middle of their recent range. (0830/1330) Meanwhile, another report is expected to show import prices slipped 1.4 percent in December after dropping 0.4 percent in the prior month. (0830/1330) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard delivers a presentation on U.S. economic and monetary policy before the Economic Club of Memphis at the 2016 Regional Economic Briefing and Breakfast. (0915/1415) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart gives welcome remarks before the 2016 Operation Hope Global Forum Annual Meeting in Atlanta. (0840/1340) Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will also be speaking at the same event. (1630/2130) New home prices in Canada estimated to have risen 0.2 percent in November in comparison to a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month, according to economists polled by Reuters. (0830/1330) Mexico releases October's gross fixed investment data, the measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction. The metric rose 1.4 percent in September, compared with August, after falling for the previous two months. (0900/1400) Chile's central bank meets to decide benchmark rate. Market expects a rate hold at 3.50 percent, after the bank hiked the rate by 25 basis points at its December monetary policy meeting. (1600/2100) In London, Bank of England is due to announce interest rate decision and publish minutes of its policy meeting (0700/1200) while in Frankfurt, European Central Bank publishes minutes of its December policy meeting. (0730/1230) LIVECHAT-MARKETS OUTLOOK with Michael Hewson, chief market analyst, CMC Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC, drops by the forum for a look at how the major markets are faring in the initial weeks of 2016. (1000/1500) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Edited by Don Sebastian)