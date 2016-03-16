What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, March 17

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits likely rose last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits probably increased 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 for the week ended March 12. Claims fell to a five-month low in the week ended March 5. (0830/1230) Meanwhile, the Labor Department will release its jobs openings report for January. (1000/1400) Other reports due include the Philadelphia Federal Reserve business conditions survey for March and the Commerce Department’s current account report for the fourth quarter. (0830/1230) Adobe Systems Inc is expected to report first-quarter revenue and profit above estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, helped by a strong subscriber growth for its Creative Cloud package of software tools. San Jose-based Adobe has largely finished switching to web-based subscriptions from traditional licensed software to enjoy a more predictable recurring revenue stream. The Bank of Japan will release minutes for its crucial rate review on January 28-29, when it decided to deploy negative interest rates in a renewed attempt to jump-start growth. The move backfired, failing to arrest an unwelcome yen rise and drew fierce criticism from lawmakers and banks that it confused, rather than calmed, jittery financial markets. The decision was also made by a narrow 5-4 vote with dissenters openly criticizing the move as doing more harm than good to the economy. Investors will be looking for anything substantial and new on the tension within the board that was highlighted by the January decision. (1950/2350)

Bank of England (BOE) policymakers meet to vote on interest rate decision. Economists polled by Reuters forecast BOE won’t raise rates until early 2017, pushing back expectations for the third time this year, which would mean eight years of record-low borrowing costs. (0800/1200)

Aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus are due to brief media at the Indian airshow in Hyderabad on their outlook for India, one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets and a bright spot in a world where new aircraft sales are falling. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew gives opening remarks and Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin moderates "Cybersecurity in a World of Evolving Technology" panel before the Women in Finance Symposium in Washington. Canadian wholesale trade likely expanded at a slower pace in January after better-than-expected jumps in the previous two months. Wholesale trade as measured by Statistics Canada likely gained 0.2 percent in January, compared with a 2 percent rise in December. (0830/1230) Chile's central bank meets to set the March interest rate. The bank is expected to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.50 percent. The bank raised the interest rate in December and held it steady at the same pace last month. LIVECHAT: RETAIL WATCH on sluggish U.S. sales with StarMine analyst Jharrone Martis Consumer and style watcher Jharrone takes a data-driven look at early 2016's retail sales showing little of the verve low unemployment rates should yield. (1130/1530) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here here