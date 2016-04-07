What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, April 8

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. wholesale inventories as measured by the Commerce Department probably dropped 0.1 percent in February from the previous month. January inventories were revised down to show a 0.2 percent increase instead of the previously reported 0.3 percent gain. In February, sales at wholesalers are expected to remain unchanged after sliding 1.7 percent in January. (1000/1400) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley speaks on the regional and national economy before students, faculty and community leaders at the University of Bridgeport, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (0830/1230) Dudley will also tour The WorkPlace, a mobile classroom run by the American Job Center, in Bridgeport. (1115/1515) Canadian housing starts are expected to pull back to a still-strong 190,000 in March after rising to 212,594 units in February, which topped analysts’ expectations. Recent housing data has shown a divergence between slowing oil-sensitive regions and the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, and analysts will look for any signs of a cooling off in those two major cities. (0815/1215) Canada’s labor market report is expected to show the economy added 10,000 jobs in March, rebounding from the decline in the previous month but not enough to lower the unemployment rate from 7.3 percent. Investors will be watching to see if February’s steep loss in full-time jobs will be recovered as the report can be volatile month-to-month. (0830/1230) Canada’s Left-leaning New Democrats hold a three-day convention in Edmonton, the first since the party’s poor performance in last year’s election. The New Democratic Party started off leading in the polls but ended up in third place after a series of missteps by leader Thomas Mulcair and others. Attendees will hold a confidence vote on Mulcair, who may be forced to quit, depending on the result.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will give a speech in Toronto about last month’s budget, which announced deficits far larger than those the ruling Liberals promised during last year’s election campaign. He then hosts a town hall meeting before taking questions from the media.

Brazil's annual inflation rate probably slowed sharply in March, blunted by central bank interest rate hikes and one of the country's worst recessions on record. Annual inflation is expected to have cooled 9.42 percent in March compared to a reading of 10.36 percent in February. (0800/1200) Chile also releases inflation figures for March. (0800/1200) Mexico's statistics agency will release its consumer confidence index for March. (0900/1300) The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration holds a public meeting at U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington D.C. to hear input on its planned writing of autonomous vehicle guidance by July - a policy document that could help speed the deployment of self-driving cars on U.S. roads.