What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, April 20

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Coca-Cola Co is expected to report first-quarter revenue slightly above analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The world’s largest soda maker has been aggressively cutting costs to cushion the impact of a strong dollar, which has reduced the value of sales outside the United States. Investors will look out for forecasts, cost-cuts and any reaction to a potential law in the United States to tax some sugar-based products. American Express Co is expected to report a decline in first-quarter profit as it continues to look beyond cutting costs to improve profit to make up for losing a lucrative contract with warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. AmEx, which has historically catered to upscale consumers and has attempted to woo big businesses into partnerships, has been trying to rebrand itself, which has resulted in profitability eroding on multiple fronts due to intensified competition in the past year. The company has been investing more in its OptBlue program for lower-end customers even as it took additional restructuring charges this year because of new regulations in Europe on how much it can charge merchants. Investors will be looking to find out if AmEx’s sustained rebranding is paying off. U.S. existing home sales, as measured by the National Association of Realtors, are expected to have gained 3.5 percent in March, to an annual rate of 5.30 million units. Sales dropped 7.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.08 million units in February. (1000/1400) Separately, the Mortgage Bankers Association will release its weekly mortgage applications data. (0700/1100) Abbott Laboratories is expected to post first-quarter revenue that nudges past analysts’ expectations, after missing estimates for the first time in four quarters in the previous quarter, largely thanks to forex headwinds. Analysts expect that the passage of time and more stable forex rates will allow the underlying performance of the business to shine through in the second quarter, and they will be looking for any commentary on potential M&A activity. Yum Brands Inc, the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut, releases its first-quarter earnings results. Investors are hungry for information about the planned spin-off of Yum’s China unit. Special attention is likely to be paid to the company’s plans for Taco Bell, which is the expected to be the growth driver in the non-China side of the company after the split. Qualcomm Inc is expected to report a fall in second-quarter revenue, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Investors will be looking for the impact of the sales of the Galaxy series on the chipmaker’s results. Data storage products maker EMC Corp is expected to report first-quarter profit below analysts average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The focus of this quarter will be on commentary surrounding the Dell Inc deal and outlook for the remainder of 2016.

Satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp is expected to report first-quarter earnings marginally above analysts average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Though the pay-TV industry is tackling subscriber losses, Dish is expected to post higher earnings due to higher subscriber rates. To counter subscriber losses, Dish has been trying to lure viewers to its cheaper $20-per-month Sling TV, an online streaming service that offers a smaller bundle of channels. Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc is expected to report second-quarter profit and revenue slightly above analysts average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Investors will be looking to see if there has been a marked decrease in the number of deals greater than $1 million, a factor that has the potential to affect the company's results. Analysts on average expect United Continental Holdings Inc to report a dip in first-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Investors will look for guidance on how the No.3 U.S. airline will stop its unit revenue decline and improve its industry-lagging reputation - a concern that activist shareholders raised in a brawl over the company's board of directors, accusing them of poor oversight. Toymaker Mattel Inc is expected to post a first-quarter profit that tops analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The company is in the middle of a turnaround as its Barbie dolls have fallen out of favor with young girls. The 56-year-old brand posted a rise in sales in the holiday quarter after eight straight quarters of declining sales. But analysts expect sales to fall in second quarter. Investors will look for forecast and commentary on sales for the second quarter. Cessna business jet maker Textron Inc is expected to report a higher first-quarter profit, helped by steady demand for its planes in North America. Investors will be looking for an update on its full-year forecast and commentary on demand trends in emerging markets such as Brazil and China, where sales have been weak. Pipeline company Kinder Morgan Inc is expected to report a lower quarterly profit as its customers struggle to cope with a prolonged slump in crude oil prices. Investors will be keen to know if Kinder Morgan can prevent its oil-producing customers from reneging on contracts, and they will also seek comments on the company's plans to conserve cash. Canada's second-largest railroad Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is expected to report a first-quarter profit as it continues to streamline operations despite pressure on volumes from falling prices for commodities such as oil and coal. Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is expected to face questions from shareholders on the company's decision to abandon its $28 billion bid for U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp. Newmont Mining Corp is expected to report a fall in first-quarter earnings due to slightly weaker average gold price and tough comparison with the year-ago quarter when it benefited from much lower costs. The market will look for any management comments on the possible sale of Newmont's Batu Hijau gold and copper mine in Indonesia, and for updates on the U.S.-headquartered miner's new development projects. General Motors Co and plaintiffs suing the company over a faulty ignition switch are set to discuss the status of the litigation during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in New York. Possible topics of discussion will include revisions to the bellwether trial plan in light of two recent dismissals. Canada's wholesale trade is expected to have edged down 0.3 percent in February after coming in flat the month before. Analysts are expecting to see a pullback in the economy after it got off to a robust start at the beginning of the year and will parse the figures for signs of how deep the retrenchment could be. (0830/1230) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins are scheduled to come before the Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce where lawmakers are likely to press them on the strength of the Canadian economy and the appropriate level for the Canadian currency. Statistics agency IGBE releases Brazil's unemployment data. The jobless rate is expected to have risen to 10.1 percent in the three months through February from 9.5 percent in the same period a year ago. (0800/1200) Separately, the country's current account deficit data is on the list. LIVECHAT-POLITICS BY THE NUMBERS with Reuters' Chris Kahn Polling editor for U.S. politics, Chris Kahn, will take questions in the Forum on the state of play in the presidential primaries and the data and demographics shifts rattling American politics. (1330/1730) To join the discussion, click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)