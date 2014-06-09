What to Watch in The Day Ahead; Tuesday, June 10

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Wholesale stocks likely rose in May, but at a slower pace than in April, possibly due to lower demand for goods. The Commerce Department is expected to report that wholesale inventories were up 0.5 percent last month, after rising 1.1 percent in April. (1000/1400) Electronics chain Radioshack, which has been losing market share to the likes of Best Buy and Amazon.com, is expected to report first-quarter results after it announced plans to close 1,100 U.S. stores. Investors will look for updates on the company’s measures to cut losses and boost sales. They will also look for comments on any additional financing commitments and signs of a turnaround under restructuring expert, Joe Magnacca, its CEO. Data from Mexico will reveal whether gross fixed investment in the country picked up in March, after expanding 1.4 percent in February. (0900/1300) ANTAD retail sales data out the same day will shed light on whether same-store sales rose in May, after increasing 2.4 percent in April. (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bangalore)