What to Watch in The Day Ahead; Wednesday, June 11
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

What to Watch in The Day Ahead; Wednesday, June 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day’s major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to release monthly budget figures for May. Analysts expect a monthly deficit of $131.0 billion from a $106.9 billion surplus in April. (1400/1800) The national statistics agency of Mexico is scheduled to release April’s industrial production data. The numbers will show whether March’s contraction of 0.10 percent pointed to further deceleration in the sector. (0900/1300) (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bangalore)

