REFILE-What to Watch in the Day Ahead; Friday, June 27

(Refiles to remove input on Canada’s budget balance data. The release of the data has been postponed) The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan’s final June reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is scheduled for release. The preliminary reading showed that U.S. consumer sentiment fell in June as views by consumers with the lowest incomes soured. (0955/1355) Arts and crafts retailer Michaels Companies is expected to raise up to $528 million in its initial public offering of common shares. The offering of 27.8 million shares is expected to be priced at between $17 and $19 per share, valuing the company at up to $4 billion. Michaels, which was taken private by Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital LP for $6 billion in 2006, filed for an IPO in 2012, but withdrew the offering after going through a reorganization. Following the offering, Bain and Blackstone will each own 40.1 percent. The European Commission is scheduled to release euro zone economic sentiment data for June. The sentiment improved more than expected in May and inflation expectations among consumers and companies rose for the first time since December, last month’s report showed. Consumer morale rose across the euro zone’s biggest economies, with the notable exception of France, as people became more optimistic about job prospects, savings expectations and the general financial and economic situation. (0500/0900) Statistics Canada is scheduled to release producer prices data for May, which is expected to show that manufacturers’ prices remained unchanged from April. (0830/1230) Mexico’s trade balance data for May will show whether factory exports continued to rise after expanding by 2.13 percent in April, when consumer imports surged at their fastest pace in over a year. (0900/1300) Separately, Chile’s central bank will release the minutes from its June monetary policy meeting. (0830/1230) (Compiled by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)