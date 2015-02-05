What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Feb. 6

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Credit rating agency Moody's fourth-quarter results are expected to be in line with estimates, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. The company's bond rating business, which forms the bulk of its revenue, is expected to drop due to a fall in global debt activity for in the quarter. Moody's, which authorized a new $1 billion share buyback program recently, also acquired data and analytical tools provider Lewtan Technologies to boost its analytics business. January's employment report will likely show that nonfarm payrolls increased 234,000, according to a Reuters survey of economists, which would be the longest stretch of job gains above 200,000 since 1994. (0830/1330) The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at a 6-1/2 year low of 5.6 percent. (0830/1330) Later, Federal Reserve issues Consumer Installment Credit for December, which is likely to show consumer credit rose to $15 billion from $14.08 billion in November. (1500/2000) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart speaks on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Southwest Florida Business Leaders Luncheon in Naples. (1245/1745) As Uranium producer Cameco Corp reports fourth-quarter results, investors will be interested in updates on the production ramp-up of its newest mine at Cigar Lake, Saskatchewan. The company is also expected to release guidance for 2015 uranium production and sales. Brazil's government is expected to name a new CEO for state-run oil company Petrobras, hoping to win back investor confidence in the midst of an ongoing severe corruption scandal. Markets are hoping for an independent figure who will make credible write downs on key assets involved in the graft, and signal a less active role in the company's management for leftist President Dilma Rousseff. Canada's economy is expected to have added 4,500 jobs in January after revisions to December's figures showed a loss of 11,300 positions last month. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 6.7 percent. Analysts will be looking for signs of whether the recent drop in oil prices is translating to job losses in the energy sector. (0830/1330) The value of Canadian building permits is forecast to have gained by 5 percent in December, recovering some of the nearly 14 percent drop that was seen the month before. (0830/1330) Brazil's inflation as measured by the benchmark IPCA index likely rose to 1.24 percent in January from December, up from 0.78 percent in the previous month, according to the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters. Local and federal authorities raised taxes, bus fares and electricity tariffs to shore up public finances. (0600/1100) Mexico's national statistics institute reveals January consumer confidence index. (0900/1400) Separately, Chile government agency releases inflation data for January. (0600/1100) (Compiled By Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)