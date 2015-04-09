What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, April 10

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) U.S. Labor Department releases import and export prices for March. Economists expect import and export prices fell 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Import prices gained 0.4 percent in February after seven months of declines. (0830/1230) Separately, the Treasury Department issues a monthly budget report for March. (1400/1800) Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker speaks on the economic outlook before an event co-sponsored by the Global Interdependence Center and the Financial Planning Association of the Suncoast. Lacker is a hawk who wants a hike in June. In his last voting stint three years ago, he dissented at every meeting, thanks to his opposition of QE. (0845/1245) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Narayana Kocherlakota speaks before a morning session of the Minnesota Credit Union Network Annual Meeting and Convention. (1220/1620) Apple will take the wraps off its Watch range in its stores and a handful of upscale retail boutiques across the world. Customers will be able to try out the watches, costing from $350 to $17,000, and place orders, but won't be able to take the product home until April 24. LIVE CHAT - The Masters with Reuters sports editors: live from Augusta The 79th edition of the Masters golf tournament will be in full swing. Reuters sports editors break down the leaderboard. (1100/1500) To join the Forum, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp will release housing starts figures for March. Groundbreaking on new homes in Canada is expected to bounce back in March after falling in February to their lowest level since 2009. While the drop was partly blamed on severe winter weather, economists are watching for any signs the robust housing market is softening. (0815/1215) Canada will release jobs figures and the unemployment rate for March. While forecasts are for no new jobs to have been created, economists will parse the details of the report to see how the drop in oil prices is affecting the labor market. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 6.8 percent. (0830/1230) Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy participates in a national meeting in Goiania with the heads of finance of the country's 26 states. Levy will likely press local governments to support efforts to unify the ICMS state tax to simplify Brazil's byzantine tax system. He may also speak about the government's push to get congressional approval for bills that could save the government about $6 billion this year. (Compiled by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)