What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, June 30

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Greece could exit euro zone if it fails to meet the deadline to pay its international creditors. The European Central Bank froze funding to Greek banks, forcing Athens to shut banks for a week to keep them from collapsing. The crisis worsened after a Greek government official said the country would not pay a 1.6 billion euro loan installment due to the International Monetary Fund. A snap Reuters poll of economists and traders found a median 45 percent probability that Greece would leave the euro zone. The U.S. Conference Board, an industry group, issues its index of consumer attitudes for the month of June. Consumer confidence is expected to rise to 97.3 in June. (1000/1400) Separately, the S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas is due to be released. Analysts polled the index to have gained 5.5 percent in April on a year-over-year basis, matching March's gain. (0900/1300) ConAgra Foods Inc reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. Earlier this month, activist hedge fund Jana Partners took a stake in the company and said it was prepared to nominate directors to the company's board to help address "persistent underperformance" since its acquisition of Ralcorp in 2013. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley gives brief remarks, and moderates "Evolution of the CPSS/CPMI in the process of global financial standard-setting" panel before 25th Anniversary Conference for the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructure, in Basel, Switzerland. (0535/0935) Also, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks before the "Emerging Leaders Venture Summit". (1800/2200) Canada's economy is likely to have perked up at the start of the second quarter, with analysts forecasting 0.1 percent growth in April. The economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in nearly six years as oil-exporting Canada was hurt by cheaper crude prices, but economists and policymakers expect growth will regain momentum as the year goes on. Still, second-quarter growth is likely to be modest at best. (0830/1230) Statistics Canada reports on Canada crop plantings, and its estimates are highly anticipated this year given the weather challenges farmers faced in the world's No 2 wheat exporter and top canola shipper. Brazil's central bank releases its monthly report on the federal budget. The primary balance is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt.