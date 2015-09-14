What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, Sept 15

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to release key data that investors will peruse closely for indications on the health of the economy ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Retail sales are expected to have increased 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.6 percent rebound in July. (0830/1230) Meanwhile, industrial production is forecast to have slipped 0.2 percent last month. (0915/1315) Also, business inventories are likely to have added 0.1 percent in July after gaining 0.8 percent in June. (1000/1400) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is expected to unveil plans for a launch site and manufacturing complex for his Blue Origin rocket company at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The Canadian Real Estate Association, an industry group for real estate agents, releases existing home sales data for August. The sales were down 0.4 percent in July from June, the second consecutive monthly decline. Dozens of Canadian energy producers including Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Cenovus Energy Inc and Husky Energy Inc will be present at the Peters & Co energy conference in Toronto. The three-day conference will see these companies addressing topics such as the cost structure of the oil sands and maximizing oil netbacks. Other topics up for discussion include LNG, oil development in Saskatchewan, and attracting investment capital to Canada. Chile's central bank meets to set the interest rate, widely expected to be held at 3.0 percent, although bets are increasing that it will begin to increase soon in the face of stubbornly high inflation. Separately, Peru's annual gross domestic product is likely to have contracted by 3.20 percent in July from 3.87 percent in June. In August, Peru lowered its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 and warned of further "negative shocks" to the mining-powered economy, citing fears of an abrupt slowdown in China and the likelihood of an interest rate hike in the United States. Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof presents his final budget bill for 2016 before presidential elections next month. President Cristina Fernandez has ramped up spending ahead of the vote to spur economic growth and create jobs. While there are signs of a fragile economic recovery taking root going into the vote, central bank data shows she is furiously printing, fueling inflationary pressures and driving the fiscal deficit wider. LIVECHAT - CHARTWISE: Weekly technical analysis with Cornelius Luca Renowned author and chartist Conelius Luca covers the use of technical analysis in a variety of markets - stocks, futures, bonds and currencies - and situations, and provides in-depth details on trends and trend patterns. (0900/1300) To join the discussion, click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)