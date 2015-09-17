FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and
events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at
. Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT)

The Conference Board issues its monthly leading economic index, a gauge of future U.S. economic
activity. The index is expected to have gained 0.2 percent in August after slipping 0.2 percent
in the previous month. 

Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have remained at 1.3 percent in August. Core
inflation, watched carefully by the Bank of Canada, is seen at 2.1 percent, down from 2.4
percent in July. (0830/1230)

People's Bank of China chief economist of research Ma Jun and China's executive director for the
International Monetary Fund, Jin Zhongxi, will speak in Washington about renminbi
internationalization in volatile markets. China roiled markets in August by devaluing its
currency, ahead of an IMF board discussion in November on whether to include the renminbi in its
benchmark SDR basket.

Mexico will announce the private spending data for the second quarter. Also, Argentina is due to
release the gross domestic product figures for the second quarter.

LIVECHAT - FED FOCUS: Sean Maloney, Chief Economist and Strategist, Finconomics
A central bank specialist, Sean is a Forum regular and quite popular with our members. He will
deconstruct the all-important September Fed meeting for us and share insights on how the
economic climate will impact policy decisions from here. (0100/0500) To join the conversation,
click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD

 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.