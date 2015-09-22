What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Wednesday, Sept 23

(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Financial data firm Markit will announce its preliminary U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for September, which is expected to have remained steady at 53.0, compared with its final reading in August. (0945/1345) The Mortgage Bankers' Association will release its seasonal adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand. (0700/1100) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Rotary Club in Columbus, Georgia. (1230/1630) Treasury Fiscal Assistant Secretary David Lebryk will talk on "Executive Panel: The Future of Open Data in the Executive Branch," at the Data Transparency 2015 Conference in Washington. Canada's retail sales are expected to have increased 0.5 percent in July. Analysts expect a pickup in volumes after a flat reading in June. The economy was in a mild recession in the first half of the year and economists are looking for evidence that growth regained momentum into the third quarter. (0830/1230) Mexico's retail sales are expected to have risen 0.6 percent in July from June. Sales probably increased 5.25 percent in July from a year earlier. (0900/1300) Separately, Brazil's central bank will release the forex outflow data. Imperial Oil Ltd will hold its annual investor day in Toronto, giving an insight into the company's spending and expansion plans in the current low oil price environment. Investors can expect updates on production from the company's Kearl Phase 2 expansion and its Nabiye thermal project. LIVECHAT - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Q3 Asian Business Sentiment Survey Economies across Asia have been grappling with negative newsflow out of China. Has that also affected business sentiment across the region? Stanley White, Japan correspondent, and Christopher Cushing, Specialist Editor, Asia Desk will be joining us on all the three forums, Global Markets Forum, Trading India, Trading China, to share their thoughts after what they found on the ground. (0230/0630) To join the Global Markets Forum, click here: bit.ly/1kTxdKD (Compiled By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)