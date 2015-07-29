FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Amer Sports posts smaller Q2 loss, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 29 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods maker Amer Sports, known for Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis, on Wednesday reported a smaller loss in its seasonally-slow second quarter than a year ago, helped by acquisitions and cost cuts.

Core operating loss stood at 9 million euros ($10 million), compared to a loss of 18 million a year ago and a loss of about 10 million euros expected by analysts in Reuters poll.

Amer repeated its full-year guidance of improving sales and core operating profit margin.

The firm’s recent acquisitions include baseball brand Louisville Slugger and digital sports application Sports Tracker, and on Wednesday, Amer said it was also buying fitness company Queenax.

Shares in the company were up 1.3 percent after the report.($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
