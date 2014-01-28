FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amer Sports Q4 operating profit rises 38 pct
January 28, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Amer Sports Q4 operating profit rises 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports on Tuesday reported its quarterly operating profit rose 38 percent from a year ago, helped by cost cuts and stronger sales of high-margin products such as clothing.

Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis, said its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit was 65 million euros ($89.million), up from 47 million euros a year earlier and surpassing the market’s average forecast of 62 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company also said it expected its profit to increase further this year. Shares in the company rose 5.1 percent to 14.50 euros after the announcement. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

