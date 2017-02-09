(Adds CEO quote, background)
HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnish sporting goods company
Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets
and Salomon skis, reported fourth quarter sales and operating
profit below market expectations as it felt the effects of
retail bankruptcies in the United States.
Amer said it would start a new cost-cutting programme in
response to difficult market conditions. The company has enjoyed
growth in recent years with a focus on China, sports apparel
businesses as well as investments in distribution.
Fourth-quarter sales were down 2 percent in local currencies
year-on-year, partly because the market for winter sports had
peaked in the previous quarter.
Amer said it would expand its on-going restructuring program
and trim expenses worth about 30 million euros ($32 million)in
the next two years.
"As the market is challenging, we adjust our short-term
growth ambitions and elevate our focus on profit, cash and asset
efficiency," Chief Executive Heikki Takala said in a statement,
adding that the company had also postponed some planned launches
last year.
Shares in the company fell more than 7 percent at one point
and traded 5.7 percent lower at 1420 GMT.
Fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 81 million
euros ($87 million) from 84 million a year earlier, clearly
missing an average forecast of 90 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Full-year sales grew 4 percent to 2.6 billion euros and
underlying operating profit improved 5 percent to 222 million
euros.
($1 = 0.9358 euros)
