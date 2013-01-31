FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amer Sports sales beat but winter sports division weak
January 31, 2013

Amer Sports sales beat but winter sports division weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported stronger-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter, but its operating profit was hurt by weak margins in its winter sports division.

The company reported a quarterly operating profit of 46.5 million euros ($63.10 million), slightly below the market’s average forecast of 48 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Its quarterly sales of 618.5 million euros beat the market’s forecast for 580 million euros. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

