Amer Sports sales beat but winter sports division weak

HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported stronger-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter, but its operating profit was hurt by weak margins in its winter sports division.

The company reported a quarterly operating profit of 46.5 million euros ($63.10 million), slightly below the market’s average forecast of 48 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Its quarterly sales of 618.5 million euros beat the market’s forecast for 580 million euros. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)