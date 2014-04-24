FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amer Sports misses expectations in Q1, shares fall
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Amer Sports misses expectations in Q1, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports on Thursday reported its first-quarter operating profit fell 22 percent from a year ago as the warm weather hit winter-sport equipment sales.

Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon skis, said its January-March quarter adjusted operating profit decreased to 20.6 million euros ($28.5 million), down from 26.4 million euros a year earlier and well below the market’s average forecast of 29 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company repeated it expected its profit to increase this year.

Shares in the company fell 1.8 percent to 15.02 euros after the announcement. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.