BRIEF-Finland's Amer Sports sees core earnings up in 2014

HELSINKI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj says: * Amer Sports expects global trading conditions in 2014 to remain challenging, with some regional improvements * In 2014, Amer sports’ net sales growth in local currencies is expected

to meet at minimum the company’s long-term annual 5 percent growth target * EBIT excluding non-recurring items to improve in 2014 from 2013. * Growth target is delivering organic, currency-neutral annual growth of

5%. * Profitability target is EBIT of at least 10 percent of net sales * Cash flow target is annual free cash flow equal to net profit. * Balance sheet structure target is year-end net debt / EBITDA ratio of 3 or

