Ametek profit beats expectations

April 26 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by growth at its aerospace and process businesses, and raised its full-year profit forecast.

January-March net income rose to $110.2 million, or 68 cents per share, from $90.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 66 cents per share.

Ametek also said it has agreed to buy the parent company of German motion control products company, Dunkermotoren GmbH.