UPDATE 1-Ametek profit beats estimates, raises outlook
April 26, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ametek profit beats estimates, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.68 vs est $0.66

* Q1 net sales up 15 pct

* Sees FY shr $2.70-$2.75

* Says to buy Germany’s Dunkermotoren

April 26 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by growth at its aerospace and process businesses, and raised its full-year profit forecast.

For the full year, the company expects earnings of $2.70 to $2.75 per share and low double-digit percent revenue growth. It had earlier forecast earnings of $2.65 to $2.70 a share.

January-March net income rose to $110.2 million, or 68 cents per share, from $90.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 15 percent to $827.2 million. Sales at its electronic instruments segment grew 21 percent to $468.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 66 cents per share on revenue of $819.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ametek also said it has agreed to buy the parent company of German motion control products company, Dunkermotoren GmbH.

Shares of the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $49.22 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

