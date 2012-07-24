FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ametek raises FY profit forecast, sees more acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ametek raises FY profit forecast, sees more acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY12 EPS $1.83-$1.85 vs $1.80-$1.83 prior view

* Q2 EPS $0.47 vs est $0.46

* Q2 rev $825.9 mln vs est $861.5 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Ametek Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on growth at its aerospace and oil and gas businesses, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

The quarter was also helped by recent acquisitions of O‘Brien Corp, Technical Manufacturing Corp, EM Test and Reichert Technologies, CEO Frank Hermance said in a statement.

“We will remain an active acquirer,” Hermance said.

The company expects to earn between $1.83 and $1.85 per share, for the full year, up from its prior forecast of between $1.80 and $1.83 per share.

Net income rose to $113.7 million, or 47 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $94.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 9 percent to $825.9 million.

Sales at its electronic instruments segment - which makes devices for the aerospace, industrial, power and medical markets - g r ew 11 percent to $452.1 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 46 cents per share on revenue of $861.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ametek’s shares, which have gained about 60 percent in value in the last nine months, closed at $33.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.