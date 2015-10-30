New York shareholder case against Amex executives tossed

A New York state judge on Thursday dismissed a shareholder derivative complaint against American Express Company and its officers and directors over anticompetitive behavior targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich ruled from the bench in the matter. Her order dismissing the case with prejudice said her reasoning was stated on the record and would be filed at a later date.

