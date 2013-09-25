FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Express in talks to sell half of business travel unit
September 25, 2013

American Express in talks to sell half of business travel unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - American Express Co said it is in talks with an investor group led by Certares to create a joint venture that would run the credit card company’s business travel division.

The investor group will invest between $700 million and $1 billion in the joint venture for a 50 percent stake, AmEx said in a statement.

AmEx’s consumer travel business would not be a part of the proposed deal, the company said.

Certares is a firm headed by senior management with significant experience in the travel industry, AmEx said.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
