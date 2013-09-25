FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AmEx in talks to sell half of business travel unit for up to $1 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 2:38 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-AmEx in talks to sell half of business travel unit for up to $1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Aman Shah

Sept 25 (Reuters) - American Express Co, squeezed by tighter corporate travel budgets, said it was in talks to sell half of its business travel division for up to $1 billion to an investor group led by Certares International Bank LLC.

Corporate expense accounts have come under greater scrutiny as companies look to cut costs to protect profit margins. This has hurt American Express, which gets more than a quarter of its U.S.-billed business from affluent corporate customers.

Revenue in AmEx’s corporate travel business fell 2 percent to $4.95 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

New York-based Certares is headed by Greg O‘Hara, formerly chief investment officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s special investments group.

O‘Hara is also co-chairman of the Travel Leaders Group, the largest travel agency company in the United States, and has served as a director of several travel companies.

“Certares seems to have a team of people who are very experienced in the travel industry,” Janney Capital Markets analyst Sameer Gokhale said.

“Having an investor group that is willing to invest up to $1 billion in this venture would allow the operations to grow.”

Gokhale said Certare’s investment in the low-margin division would also allow AmEx to invest in more profitable businesses.

Certares will pay between $700 million and $1 billion for its stake in the business, AmEx said. The company’s consumer travel business would not be a part of the deal.

AmEx said the transaction was expected to close in the second quarter of 2014, and that it would recognize a gain.

The company’s shares were slightly higher at $76.16 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.