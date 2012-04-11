FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Amey wins 2 bln stg Sheffield highway deal
April 11, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

UK's Amey wins 2 bln stg Sheffield highway deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British infrastructure services firm Amey on Wednesday won a contract for a 2 billion pound ($3.17 billion) highway maintenance project from Sheffield City council.

Amey, which repairs and improves roads and rail networks, as well as airports, schools, parks and offices in Britain, is owned by Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial - also the largest shareholder in UK airports operator BAA.

The firm beat off a rival bid from British construction and infrastructure firm Carillion.

The 25 year contract is one of the largest local authority PFI (private finance initiative) schemes in Britain. It will see Sheffield’s roads, pavements and signals refurbished and repaired over the first 5 years and maintained from then on. Work will begin in August.

“We have made the decision to award the contract to Amey as they offer the best value for money in their proposals for improving and maintaining the city’s highway network to the standard required by the Council,” a council statement read.

