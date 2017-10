PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Reports of possible manipulation of benchmark foreign-exchange rates are “quite worrying”, the head of France’s AMF markets watchdog said on Thursday, adding that the AMF was not an authority in this market.

“It’s quite worrying ... the reported manipulation apparently took place in a market that is linked to foreign-exchange rates,” Gerard Rameix told journalists at a media event.

“(The AMF) is not an authority in foreign-exchange transactions.”