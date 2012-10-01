FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French watchdog AMF to examine LVMH stake in Hermes
October 1, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

French watchdog AMF to examine LVMH stake in Hermes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The French markets watchdog AMF’s sanctions committee will examine whether to impose sanctions on luxury company LVMH for its stake-building in rival Hermes in early 2013, the AMF’s head told BFM Business radio on Monday.

“(The case) will be examined by our sanctions committee, I believe, in the first few months of 2013,” Gerard Rameix said.

A spokesman for LVMH said this was normal procedure and did not prejudge the outcome. The company is “confident” in the outcome of the case, he added.

Hermes turned to the AMF after LVMH’s shock revelation in October 2010 that it had quietly built up a stake of 14 percent in the company known for its luxury scarves. It did so using derivatives that allowed it to escape disclosure rules. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Andre Grenon)

