AMF panel rejects LVMH's call for Hermes procedure dismissal

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - A panel of experts at French market regulator AMF on Friday rejected luxury group’s LVMH’s call for the dismissal of the judicial procedure surrounding the investigation into the build-up of its first 17 percent stake in rival Hermes.

“The AMF panel rejects all the arguments presented by the defence [of LVMH],” said a panel spokeswoman.

The AMF’s full sanctions committee said it would formally respond to LVMH’s request to have the procedure dismissed later on Friday.