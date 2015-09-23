FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amgen, Allergan say Avastin copycat succeeds in lung cancer study
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amgen, Allergan say Avastin copycat succeeds in lung cancer study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc and Allergan Plc said a late-stage study showed their biosimilar candidate for a type of lung cancer was as effective as Roche AG’s Avastin in preventing disease progression and improving survival.

Avastin is Roche’s best-selling cancer drug, raking in about $6.5 billion in sales last year.

The arrival of biosimilars - copied versions of complex biotech drugs - represents a threat to companies such as Roche.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the country’s first biosimilar, Novartis AG’s white blood cell-boosting Zarxio, in March.

The drug went on sale earlier this month after Amgen, the owner of the original drug, failed to stop its launch by filing several lawsuits.

If approved, the Amgen-Allegan drug, ABP 215, would be Amgen’s first biosimilar on the market. The company has eight others in development.

Amgen and Allergan shares were down marginally in morning trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.