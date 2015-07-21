European regulator approves Amgen's anti-cholesterol drug Repatha

July 21 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said the European commission approved its keenly anticipated cholesterol fighting drug, Repatha.

The approval covers patients with a genetic predisposition to high cholesterol, those on maximum doses of statins and those who cannot realize enough benefit from them, the biotechnology company said on Tuesday.

The drug is part of a new class of LDL-lowering drugs that inhibit a protein known as PCSK9. LDL is also called bad cholesterol. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)