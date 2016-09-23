FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA approves Amgen's cheaper copy of arthritis drug Humira
September 23, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. FDA approves Amgen's cheaper copy of arthritis drug Humira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a cheaper, biosimilar version of AbbVie's top-selling arthritis drug, Humira.

The drug, Amjevita, known also as adalimumab-atto, is made by biotechnology company Amgen Inc and was approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis and other conditions.

Amjevita is the fourth biosimilar to be approved by the FDA. Last month it approved Novartis AG's biosimilar version of Amgen's arthritis drug, Enbrel. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)

