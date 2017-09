Nov 18 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc : * Presents interim overall survival data from late-stage study of talimogene

laherparepvec in patients with metastatic melanoma * At predefined interim analysis of study, median os was 23.3 months in

talimogene laherparepvec arm over 19.0 months in the gm-csf arm