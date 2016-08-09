FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
In change of tack, UK agency backs Amgen virus-based cancer drug
August 9, 2016

In change of tack, UK agency backs Amgen virus-based cancer drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's cost-effectiveness agency NICE has recommended use of a virus-based melanoma drug from Amgen, reversing an earlier negative decision after the company provided further information.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)said on Tuesday that Imlygic could be used on the state health service for around 10 to 15 percent of patients with advanced disease whose melanoma cannot be removed surgically.

NICE said it should only be used if treatment with systemic immunotherapies was not suitable and as long as Amgen provided it at an agreed -- but undisclosed -- price discount.

Imlygic uses a herpes simplex virus, the type that causes cold sores, which has been modified to only infect cancer cells. It is injected directly into tumours.

Until a few years ago, chemotherapy was the only available treatment for patients whose melanoma had spread. But recently there have been a number of new treatments, including immunotherapies from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck that have been recommended by NICE. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)

