Amgen says trebananib reduces risk of ovarian cancer in trial
June 12, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Amgen says trebananib reduces risk of ovarian cancer in trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Wednesday that its trebananib treatment for ovarian cancer had reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 34 percent in a clinical trial.

The company said the drug had met its primary goal in the trial, which is the first of three for the new treatment.

Amgen said that while it was working on the primary analysis of overall survival for 2014, it saw a favorable survival trend in an interim analysis.

Shares in Amgen were up slightly $98.25 in Nasdaq morning trading.

