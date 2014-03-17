FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen drug meets goal for those with high genetic cholesterol
March 17, 2014

Amgen drug meets goal for those with high genetic cholesterol

March 17 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Monday its experimental new type of cholesterol fighter met the primary goal of a late-stage trial by significantly cutting “bad” LDL cholesterol among patients with a genetic tendency towards very high levels of the artery clogging fat.

Amgen said patients given its injectable drug evolocumab once a month on top of standard daily statin treatments showed “clinically meaningful” improvement compared to statins alone after 12 weeks of treatment.

Evolocumab works by blocking PCSK9, a naturally occurring protein that keeps LDL levels elevated in the bloodstream. Other drugmakers, including Pfizer Inc and a partnership between Regeneron Inc and Sanofi, are racing with Amgen to complete trials of potentially lucrative anti-PCSK9 antibodies.

