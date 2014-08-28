FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen submits U.S. application to sell cholesterol-fighting drug
August 28, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Amgen submits U.S. application to sell cholesterol-fighting drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its cholesterol-lowering drug, evolocumab.

The injectable drug works by blocking PCSK9, a naturally occurring protein that keeps “bad” LDL cholesterol levels elevated in the bloodstream.

Other drugmakers, including Pfizer Inc, and a partnership between Regeneron Inc and Sanofi SA , are racing with Amgen to market potentially lucrative anti-PCSK9 antibodies. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

