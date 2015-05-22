FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amgen ends collaboration with AstraZeneca on inflammation drug
May 22, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Amgen ends collaboration with AstraZeneca on inflammation drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said it will terminate a collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc to develop an inflammation drug after it observed suicidal thoughts in subjects of a trial.

AstraZeneca could decide on the development and marketing of the drug for all territories, except for Japan and certain Asian territories, where Kyowa Hakko Kirin has the rights to it, Amgen said.

Amgen said such safety concerns would likely result in a restrictive label, potentially limiting the number of patients using the drug. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

