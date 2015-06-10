FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel backs Amgen's cholesterol drug for high-risk patients
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

FDA panel backs Amgen's cholesterol drug for high-risk patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended approval of Amgen Inc’s cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha but said it should be only used in patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease.

The panel voted unanimously to approve the drug, known also as evolocumab, for patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a hereditary disorder that causes high LDL and can cause heart attacks in very young people, including children.

They voted 11-4 to approve Repatha in patients with high cholesterol who are at high risk of cardiovascular disease whose cholesterol cannot be lowered sufficiently using statins or other drugs.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.