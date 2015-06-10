FDA panel backs Amgen's cholesterol drug for high-risk patients

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended approval of Amgen Inc’s cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha but said it should be only used in patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease.

The panel voted unanimously to approve the drug, known also as evolocumab, for patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a hereditary disorder that causes high LDL and can cause heart attacks in very young people, including children.

They voted 11-4 to approve Repatha in patients with high cholesterol who are at high risk of cardiovascular disease whose cholesterol cannot be lowered sufficiently using statins or other drugs.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)