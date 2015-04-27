FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA staff cite concerns over Amgen's cancer vaccine data
April 27, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

FDA staff cite concerns over Amgen's cancer vaccine data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration should not consider an accelerated review for drugmaker Amgen Inc’s marketing application for its skin cancer vaccine, FDA staff reviewers concluded in documents released on Monday.

The review comes two days before a panel of FDA advisers votes on whether the treatment, a cancer-killing virus called talimogene laherparepvec, or T-Vec, should be approved to treat melanoma.

The panel will also discuss concerns over the late-stage study's design, including if the main goal of showing consistency for the duration of the study was meaningful. (1.usa.gov/1djTiQs) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

