FDA staff cite concerns over Amgen's cancer vaccine data

April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration should not consider an accelerated review for drugmaker Amgen Inc’s marketing application for its skin cancer vaccine, FDA staff reviewers concluded in documents released on Monday.

The review comes two days before a panel of FDA advisers votes on whether the treatment, a cancer-killing virus called talimogene laherparepvec, or T-Vec, should be approved to treat melanoma.

The panel will also discuss concerns over the late-stage study's design, including if the main goal of showing consistency for the duration of the study was meaningful. (1.usa.gov/1djTiQs) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)