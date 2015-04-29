FDA panel recommends approval for Amgen's skin cancer immunotherapy

April 29 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc’s skin cancer immunotherapy showed enough efficacy in the treatment of melanoma to be given marketing approval, an independent advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday.

The panel voted 22-1 supporting an approval for the therapy, talimogene laherparepvec or “T-Vec”, an engineered virus that kills cancer cells when injected into tumors and also primes the immune system to attack the disease.

FDA staff reviewers, in a review published on Monday, did not support an accelerated review of T-Vec and cited concerns over the design and results of a key study. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)