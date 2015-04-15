U.S. FDA approves Amgen heart failure drug

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Wednesday approved Amgen Inc’s Corlanor to treat patients with chronic heart failure, giving the world’s largest biotechnology company its first cardiovascular medicine product.

The Food and Drug Administration said it approved the use of Corlanor (ivabradine) on top of current standard of care beta blockers, for patients with moderate to severe heart failure and a resting heart rate of at least 70 beats per minute.

Amgen acquired U.S. commercial rights to Corlanor from French drugmaker Servier, which sells the medicine in Europe. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Christian Plumb)