a year ago
FDA staff say Amgen biosimilar "highly similar" to Abbvie's Humira
July 8, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

FDA staff say Amgen biosimilar "highly similar" to Abbvie's Humira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc's biosimilar form of AbbVie Inc's arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, is similarly potent and safe as the original product, according to a preliminary review by staff members of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The assessment precedes a planned all-day meeting Tuesday of an independent panel of medical advisors who will decide whether to recommend approval of Amgen's cheaper version of Humira, called ABP 501. In two large Amgen-sponsored studies, the company said it showed similar effectiveness to Humira. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

